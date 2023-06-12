OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition opened on May 20. The exhibit includes 54 works by 40 artists, and will be on display until September 10 in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Galleries, and online at www.fredericremington.org.

At the exhibition’s opening reception juror David Fadden offered comments on his experience jurying the exhibit, and Museum Curator and Educator Laura Desmond announced the prize winners selected by Fadden from among the artworks included in the show. The third place prize went to Rockbrook Barn by Steven C. Cobb, 2022, oil, 24 x 30”. The second place prize went to Rooted in Time by Stacey Smith Tarbox, 2015, conceptual photo art, 36.5 x 24”. And “Best in Show” was awarded to I Will Not Speak by Aimee Douglass, 2022, mixed media: photography/encaustic wax, 12 x 25”.

