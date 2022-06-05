OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2022 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition opened on May 13. The exhibit includes 38 works by 29 artists and will be on display until Sept. 11 in the museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Galleries, and online at www.fredericremington.org.
At the exhibition’s virtual opening reception, which took place via Zoom, Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond announced the prize winners selected by juror Yomarie Silva-O’Neal from among the artworks included in the show. The third-place prize went to “The Fan” by Diane E. Leifheit, 2022, pastel, 12 x 8.” The second- place prize went to “The Path” by Nancy L. Orologio, 2022, wool painting/needle felted, 13 x 13.” “Best in Show” was awarded to “Low Tide II” by Gary Larsen, 2021, black & white infrared photograph, 28 x 20.”
Participants in the online reception were able to view the full array of artworks selected for the show and discuss the artworks on view. The Museum’s Curator & Educator offered thanks to the juror and to all the participating artists, noting, “Every museum needs a community of artists, and we look forward each year to this opportunity to feature and celebrate the many artists who choose to be members of the Remington Museum.”
Upcoming artist-in-residence Yomarie Silva-O’Neal, who served as juror for the exhibit, said, “The variety of materials in which the art works were made provided me with an exciting opportunity to choose from different media. I found some works compelling because of the use of media as well as the mystery they contained. Some pieces made me curious and some were just stunning. Congratulations to all the artists and may they continue to create.”
The public is invited to view the exhibition in person at the Museum or online at www.fredericremington.org, and to vote for an additional prize, the Public’s Choice Award. At the close of the exhibition the votes will be tallied, and the winner of the Public’s Choice award will receive a museum-wrapped canvas print of “Evening in the Desert. Navajoes” by Frederic Remington, ca. 1905.
Many of the works in the show are for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The online exhibition includes price information and a link to the Museum’s shop.
The artists in the exhibition are: Anna Gerhard Arnold, Waddington; Carol Backus, Waddington; Brad Byrd, Landers, Calif.; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam; Betsy Kentner Comeau, Long Lake; Louise T. Currin, Hadley, Mass.; Annie Dalton, Perth, Ontario; Russell Dirks, Post Falls, ID; Dianne Drayse-Alonso, Ogdensburg; Patricia B. Harrington, Norwood; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon; Frederick Holman, Brant Lake; Karl Klawitter, Potsdam; Gary Larsen, Edinburg; Diane E. Leifheit, Paul Smiths; Brenda J. Maxson, Gouverneur; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton; Nancy L. Orologio, Norwood; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon; Julie Pratt, Lisbon; Lynne Reichhart, Rome; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg; Kristen L. Rozelle, Norwood; Terry Sametz, Ottawa, Ontario; Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake; and Pam Winchester, Hammond.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is at 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works.
The museum is open year- round. Visiting hours through Oct. 14 are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
