CANTON — A former patient of Canton-Potsdam Hospital was awarded $7.436 million after a botched gall bladder removal in 2015.
The law firm of Martin, Harding and Mazzotti reported that Senior Litigation Attorney, Thomas J. Mortati won the award on Aug. 21 following an eight-day jury trial in Superior Court before Judge Mary M. Farley.
The case involved a laparoscopic gall bladder removal surgery performed by Dr. Christopher Touloukian in which a surgical clip was placed in a wrong location causing severe damage to the common hepatic duct. The common heptatic duct drains bile from both the liver and the gall bladder into the small intestine.
The jury found that the, now 38-year-old, plaintiff suffered severe and life altering injures to his bile duct system.
A permanent drain has been placed in the plaintiff’s chest and needs daily dressing changes and saline flushes as well as annual surgical procedures.
The law firm contends that the award is the largest verdict in St. Lawrence County and one of the largest nationwide involving gall bladder surgery.
In 2017 Dr. Touloukian left Canton-Potsdam Hospital to take a position with Berkshire Health Systems in North Adams, Mass. as a general surgeon.
