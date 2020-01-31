CANTON — The felony stalking trial of a Potsdam man continued Friday morning with witness testimony and closing arguments in St. Lawrence County Court.
Ahmed Khalil, 37, last known address 110 Elm St., is charged with the felonies of first-degree stalking and fourth-degree grand larceny, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree menacing, two counts of petit larceny and second-degree harassment, a violation.
After acting Judge Kelly S. McKeighan, from Washington County Court, charged the jury early Friday afternoon, deliberation began.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the court received a note from the jury requesting the meaning of the acronym “ISA,” which appears in several text message conversations — between the defendant and the alleged victim — admitted into evidence.
Because the acronym was not covered during the course of trial testimony, witness examinations or any on-record arguments, Judge McKeighan informed the jury they could not be provided with that information at this point in the trial.
The jury was dismissed for the weekend, with deliberations set to continue Monday.
The indictment charges on Aug. 22, 2018, in St. Lawrence County, Mr. Khalil intentionally disabled a phone to prevent a person from calling for assistance from emergency services personnel, restrained a person and struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected that person to physical contact and knowingly caused that person reason to fear death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury from him.
According to the petit larceny charges, on Aug. 24, 2018, Mr. Khalil twice stole property from somewhere in the county and is accused of stealing a credit or debit card under the grand larceny charge on that same date from somewhere in the county.
After hearing from several witnesses Wednesday and Thursday, Mr. Khalil testified Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.