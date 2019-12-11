CANTON — Closing statements in the trial of Lawrence L. Robinson, who is accused of rape and sexual abuse of a minor, were delivered this morning, ending shortly after 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence County Court.
The trial began with jury selection Dec. 3, and continued through Wednesday.
“You get to write the next chapter of this book,” said St. Lawrence County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason. M. Marx, addressing a jury of six men and six women.
Mr. Marx recounted the case in explicit detail, covering separate alleged incidents involving Robinson and a then-14-year-old victim, as well as alleged incidents involving Robinson and a then-15-year-old victim, between 2016 and 2018.
Robinson, 59, of 21 Dockside Ave., Morristown, formerly of Potsdam, and a former employee of Northern New York Newspapers, is charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape. Robinson turned down a plea deal with the district attorney’s office that would have put him in prison for 10 years. He now faces up to 53 years, but would likely serve 42 to 43 years if convicted, according to a previous Times report.
Attorney Edward F. Narrow, a member of Robinson’s defense team with Peter A. Dumas, said “the truth is the same every time you tell it,” citing concessions of inconsistent statements given by the alleged victims over the course of the summer 2019 Department of Social Services investigation into the case.
“This case rests solely on the credibility of the two complainants,” Mr. Narrow said.
Mr. Marx reminded the jury of Dr. Donald J. Lewittes‘s witness testimony, which included information about how sexual abuse disclosures can often be “piecemeal” and take time to share.
The jury was charged with instructions and dismissed to deliberate by Judge Jerome J. Richards shortly before 12:30 p.m.
