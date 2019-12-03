Jury selection continues in Potsdam child rape case

CANTON — Jury selection in the trial of Lawrence L. Robinson, who is accused of child rape and sexual abuse, continued into its second day Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court.
The trial had been scheduled for 2020 but was returned to Monday’s court calendar where 59 prospective jurors reported.
While no jurors were selected by the end of Monday’s court day, five jurors were picked as of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Robinson, 59, of 21 Dockside Ave., Morristown, formerly of Potsdam, is charged with four counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse and one count of felony first-degree rape.
