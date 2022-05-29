FORT DRUM — Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have announced the lead performers for the “Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert” at Mountainfest this year.
The headliner for this year’s event is Justin Moore with special guest Lauren Alaina.
Mountainfest and the concert are free and open to public on Aug. 31. Gates open at noon.
Justin Moore is a multi-platinum country singer with multiple songs reaching the No. 1 country radio spot. His website says that he has also had multiple No. 1 albums.
Lauren Alaina, who rose to prominence during the 10th season of “American Idol,” is a multi-platinum country artist whose songs have also hit No. 1. She has been on the “Best of” lists of Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon. She has also been nominated for several country music awards.
“Aug. 31 will be an exciting time,” said Col. Jason A. Curl, 10th Mountain Division deputy commander for operations.
Col. Curl said organizers will be monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 will still be a thing, and we will continue to monitor its spread and take all precautions necessary at that time,” he said.
Alissa Sykes-Tulloch, chief operating officer for AmeriCU, which has sponsored the annual concert since 2011, said the event is a way to express gratitude for Fort Drum soldiers and families.
“We continue to hold this event as a special thank you to the United States Army 10th Mountain Division and those assigned to Fort Drum,” she said. “We are grateful to you and your families, the civilians and veterans, and everyone in this community for all they do in valiant service to our country.”
