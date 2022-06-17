OGDENSBURG — A 13-year-old has been charged for allegedly making threats towards Ogdensburg Free Academy staff and the school itself Friday, according to Ogdensburg police.
A press release issued by Police Chief Mark T. Kearns stated that the juvenile was charged with making terroristic threats, a Class D felony, following an investigation by city police. At no point were students or staff in any danger, the release stated.
Police said that the juvenile was turned over to a third party and will appear in Family Court at a later date. Due to the juvenile’s age, no further details will be released.
