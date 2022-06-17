No tax hike in city school district’s 2022-2023 budget

Ogdensburg Free Academy, 1100 State St. Matt Curatolo/The Journal

OGDENSBURG — A 13-year-old has been charged for allegedly making threats towards Ogdensburg Free Academy staff and the school itself Friday, according to Ogdensburg police.

A press release issued by Police Chief Mark T. Kearns stated that the juvenile was charged with making terroristic threats, a Class D felony, following an investigation by city police. At no point were students or staff in any danger, the release stated.

Police said that the juvenile was turned over to a third party and will appear in Family Court at a later date. Due to the juvenile’s age, no further details will be released.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.