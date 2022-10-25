HCS: Suspect identified in vandalism

Heuvelton Central School, 87 E. Washington St., was vandalized last week and law enforcement has identified a juvenile suspect, according to the school district. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

HEUVELTON — A suspect in last week’s vandalism at Heuvelton Central School has been identified by law enforcement and charges are pending, according to a letter sent to families Monday by Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn.

Heuvelton Central School, 87 E. Washington St., as well as Doug’s Tavern, 36 N. State St.; the U.S. Post Office, 107B S. State St.; and Heuvelton AMVETS Post 1997, 107 S. State St., were vandalized sometime during the night on Oct. 17 or in the early morning hours of Oct. 18.

