CANTON — A rapidly approaching deadline for grant funding related to the 2020 Census was the cause for a special St. Lawrence County Legislative meeting Monday night, during which lawmakers approved the signing of documents for the grant.
The 2020 Census will take place in April and the state has set aside funding for counties to ensure that complete counts can occur statewide.
St. Lawrence County, according to the resolution passed Monday, will have $255,112 made available to it through the Census 2020 Complete County Outreach Grant Funds, to ensure that “the hard-to-count populations in the county are made aware of the importance of being counted in the census.”
“We are preceding with the mad dash to the census deadline, which is coming up,” county Planning Office Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer told board members. “We are writing our application now, that is due next Monday at five o’clock, that’s why we needed to push this resolution to this special board meeting, to secure funds up to the $255,112. We may not be able to spend all of that money, but we will certainly try to get as close to it as we can and put that in the application next week.”
Monday’s special meeting was also held because the application requires the signature of the chairman of the Board of Legislators.
While the county will receive the funds, 75 percent of the award must be distributed to and spent by state-approved nonprofit entities.
Award announcements are anticipated on March 10 and, once completed, 40 percent of the award amount will be advanced to counties.
The lawmakers also approved the county treasurer to modify the 2020 budget for the county Planning Office with an increase in appropriation and revenue for the grant amount of $255,112.
Any funding remaining will be rolled over to future budgets until fully expended.
