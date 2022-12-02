Neighbors form watch group in Massena

A group of Massena neighbors who had concerns about squatters in one of the neighborhood’s houses has formed a Neighborhood Watch. During the October village board meeting, trustees authorized the emergency repair and indoor security of what they said was an unsafe building at 11 Kathleen St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A group of neighbors who had concerns about squatters in one of the neighborhood’s houses has now formed a Neighborhood Watch.

During the October village board meeting, trustees authorized the emergency repair and indoor security of what they said was an unsafe building at 11 Kathleen St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.