MASSENA — A group of neighbors who had concerns about squatters in one of the neighborhood’s houses has now formed a Neighborhood Watch.
During the October village board meeting, trustees authorized the emergency repair and indoor security of what they said was an unsafe building at 11 Kathleen St.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said during that meeting that squatters had become an issue at the house, which is owned by a bank in California.
He said that group of squatters had found proper housing and left the Kathleen Street residence, but the village’s code enforcement officer has continued to watch the property to ensure no squatters return to the house.
“If any neighbor sees something, please don’t hesitate to call,” Mr. Paquin said. “But, if you’re a property owner and your property is sitting vacant, I strongly urge you to at a minimum every two weeks please go check on your property because squatters that inhabit that property are able to establish a mailing address after 30 days. You’re going to have a hell of a time evicting them.”
During the board’s November meeting, the mayor said he had been approached by Kathleen Street residents who had purchased a Neighborhood Watch sign and were looking for the village’s assistance in getting it installed.
“I’m not really sure it’s a tightly knit group that’s going to be on Neighborhood Watch. But, there’s a certain group that has been pretty vigilant now. All they would like is us to help out and put up a pole and they can put the sign on the pole. I’m fine with that. You have a neighborhood that wants to take steps,” Mr. Paquin said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who was attending his final village board meeting after not seeking another term, suggested that in addition to the sign, the group be provided with a document that provides helpful tips, “just to hand to people when they say, ‘Hey, we’re doing a Neighborhood Watch in our area.’”
“It’s sad that it’s needed, but it’s awesome that it’s coming together, so any information we can give them just as a passive assist,” he said.
Massena Police Chief Jason M. Olson said he has information he could provide to the group.
“I think that’s a great idea,” Trustee Christine M. Winston said, “and then maybe add, ‘not to take it into their own hands by approaching certain property,’ because that was the first thing that came to my mind.”
“Most of the time that stuff is addressed in those types of pamphlets, but I’ll double-check and make sure,” Chief Olson said.
