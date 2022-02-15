OGDENSBURG — After changing the city charter to not require residency for the chief of police at the Ogdensburg Police Department, the City Council appointed its acting police chief to the position following a brief executive session.
Lt. Mark Kearns, who had been acting police chief since the end of July 2021 following the retirement of then police chief Robert H. Wescott, was unanimously approved Monday night by the City Council as the city’s police chief.
The hire, since Mr. Kearns lives just outside the city limits, was made following a public hearing and then a resolution earlier in the meeting to change the city charter to not require city residency. The residency requirements for the police chief position had been changed in August of 2020.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that he brought the resolution before council so that he could consider Mr. Kearns as a possible hire to the position. He said that Mr. Kearns has nearly 20 years in a variety of roles with the department.
Councilor John A. Rishe was the lone vote against changing the residency requirement.
“I am not going to change my vote, I already talked to Mark. It doesn’t have anything to do with him. I just think we change the charter for one person ... I want people to live in town, I thought it was a good local law, so I will vote no for that reason,” Mr. Rishe said.
A call to Mr. Kearns for comment was not immediately returned.
In other action by City Council on Monday night:
n Voted to continue the appointment of City Attorney Scott B. Goldie, who had been at the position since March 9, 2020. Mr. Goldie had been with the firm of Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall, LLP, and effective Feb. 1, that law firm dissolved and Mr. Goldie and two partners formed a new firm called Ducharme, Goldie & Adams P.C.
n Philip Cosmo and Doug McDonald were reappointed to three-year terms on the Ogdensburg Land Bank, beginning Monday and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
n Melissa Bresett was appointed to fill an unexpired term of Patricia Redden-Sargent on the Zoning Board. Her term began Monday and will end Dec. 31, 2023.
