OGDENSBURG — Sgt. Mark Kearns of the Ogdensburg Police Department has been promoted to lieutenant.
Lt. Kearns is a 14 year veteran of the Ogdensburg Police Department.
He is married with two children. Mark grew up in Massena, graduating from Massena High School in 2003; SUNY Canton in 2005 with an A.A.S. in Criminal Justice; and from the David Sullivan St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy also in 2005.
He began his career a Police Officer in both the Sackets Harbor and Norwood police departments from 2005 to 2006. He was then hired by the Ogdensburg Police Department in 2006 as a patrolman.
Mark was instrumental in establishing the Ogdensburg Police Department’s K-9 program in 2014 serving as the department’s first K-9 handler until 2018.
In 2016 he was promoted to Sergeant were he was served as a Patrol Sergeant.
In 2018 he was reassigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit as Detective Sergeant.
