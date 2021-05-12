ALBANY — As warm-weather camping begins this year, state environmental officials are reminding campers of New York regulations and the importance of using locally sourced firewood to prevent invasive species spread.
In a joint statement Monday, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation urged campers to use untreated firewood within 50 miles of where it was grown. Untreated firewood does not meet the state’s heat treatment standard and can house invasive species.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said moving untreated firewood “is one of the main ways invasive pests spread to new areas.”
“Using local firewood is an easy way to help protect our forests from invasive pests and diseases,” he said.
People transporting firewood from backyards or neighborhoods to camping spots often don’t realize the wood may be hiding invasive threats in the form of eggs, larvae, spores, adults or seeds. “Hitching a ride” on firewood, according to the DEC, pushes invasive species “to spread faster and farther than they could have on their own.”
Invasives commonly transported on firewood include the emerald ash borer and other boring beetles, defoliating insects and fungi.
“By leaving their firewood at home and using only local sources, campers can help slow the spread of disease and protect our precious natural resources,” state parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said.
The following state firewood regulations are in effect: untreated firewood from outside New York is prohibited; untreated firewood grown in New York is prohibited from being transported more than 50 miles form its origin; and those transporting or selling firewood are required to carry source, origin or treatment documentation.
Anyone cutting firewood for personal use is required to fill out a Self-Issued Certificate of Origin, available on the DEC website. Producers of untreated firewood for sale must obtain wood grown within 50 miles of their business, but may then declare the business as the source of the firewood, according to the DEC.
The state’s heat treatment standard mandates a 160 degrees Fahrenheit core temperature for 75 minutes, based on tolerance of insects and diseases found in firewood. Such treated firewood is required to be labeled “New York-Approved Heat Treated/Pest Free,” and can be moved without restriction.
Kiln-dried firewood is heated so the dry wood will burn well, but the process may not meet the heat standard, the DEC warns.
Firewood transport may be further restricted by quarantines set for specific species and diseases, including the Asian long-horned beetle and oak wilt.
For more information on firewood and invasive species, visit dec.ny.gov/animals/28722.html, or email the DEC’s Forest Health Division at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.
