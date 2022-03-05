LOWVILLE — Keeping roads clear of snow is like a well-choreographed ballet, but instead of dancers in tights and tutus, powerful trucks don steel plow blades in the front, sand and salt in the back and hard-working men in the cab.
Every plowable road in every village, town and county is part of a plow route — called a beat — that plow truck operators follow to ensure no roads are missed and all roads are safe from winter dangers.
Even with the best planning, though, nature is unpredictable and requires flexibility and cooperation for highway crews on every level to get the job done.
COOPERATION
Cooperation and support starts in the cab of every plow truck. Contrary to popular belief, plowing is a two-person job.
Michael H. Eisel, Castorland, and Joseph A. Godlewski, Lowville, have been plowing the Lewis County beat from Copenhagen down through Tug Hill for the past three years and have been with the Lewis County Highway Department for eight years.
They are both multi-talented with the skills of a plow driver and of a wingman.
The driver works beyond that job title, controlling the left wing plow blade and navigating road position using more senses than sight.
In a snow storm with limited visibility, the driver listens for the sound of the right plow wing scraping against the ice ridge or snow bank on the road’s shoulder. The driver feels the truck rocking back and forth on the “crown” — the raised area in the center of the road — to understand road position.
Meanwhile, the wingman controls the plow blade on the front of the truck — called the nose — and the right wing blade by adjusting a series of levers in the dashboard on the passenger’s side.
The wingman is also an extra set of eyes for the driver, constantly scanning the road for vehicles or, especially on Tug Hill, snowmobiles.
Spending more than a dozen hours together on some days moving snow, watching the road, having each other’s backs and tolerating each other’s taste in music, Mr. Eisel explained — driver’s choice, according to Mr. Godlewski — builds a level of trust between them and a level of understanding and support for other plow teams on beats near theirs.
Starts local
Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy L. Hunt said the majority of heavy lifting in snow removal is done by town highway departments.
“You start local,” Mr. Hunt said, “Nobody knows the expectations for road maintenance better than your local elected officials — so, your town supervisors, your town boards. If the roads aren’t good, they’re going to hear about it at the monthly meeting.”
Many towns plow more than just their own roads. They also have contracts with at least one county to cover some of the less-traveled county roads.
Denmark Town Highway Superintendent Patrick F. Mahar said his department has snow and ice contracts with both Lewis and Jefferson counties, each for stretches of county road that are included in Denmark’s three plow beats through the town.
In other counties, towns also have contracts with the state Department of Transportation to clear the snow on some less-trafficked state roads within their borders, including nine towns in Jefferson County and 17 in St. Lawrence County, according to Sean M. Hennessey, the DOT’s assistant commissioner for regional operations.
Beyond the official agreements is an unofficial commitment between each highway department, regardless of size or type of municipality, to help each other when something goes wrong.
Mr. Mahar, who has been the superintendent since 2007 and has served as the president of the state Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, said Denmark has been on both sides of the helping and being helped equation.
“We had three plow drivers go out at once (because of COVID-19),” he said. “I had to scramble to get the two counties to help me plow and two other towns. They stepped up and we didn’t have any issues.”
When the town of Osceola had about 25 inches of snow fall earlier this year, Mr. Mahar said he sent help.
“I sent a plow down for a whole day, and that’s all they did — was plow roads down there,” he said.
Village plow operators also play a role in the collaborative road-cleaning effort.
“We all work together,” said Lowville Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul A. Denise. “If we have an issue with one of our plows, we can go to the county or the town and they’ll help us out.”
Mr. Hennessey said the DOT covers a total of 103 beats over 2,093 lane miles in Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, which includes interstates 81 and 781 with multiple lanes on which the state uses very large “tow plows” to clear more than one lane at the same time. The DOT also helps highway departments that may have a problem pulling snow from a beat, whether from an absent driver or a malfunctioning truck.
Highway departments are careful not to criticize or jump to conclusions about other highway departments if roads are not cleared because they understand what can go wrong.
“They’re probably tired, angry and trying to fix a truck, so the last thing they want to do is hear from somebody (in a nearby municipality),” said Mr. Hunt, who started his highway career with the town of Cazenovia.
He also said the persistent and unquestioned mutual support between road work departments is part of the reason no road goes unplowed despite limited budgets, old equipment and bare-bones staffing for many town-level departments.
the early morning commute
The plow team of Eisel and Godlewski has been in the Lewis County Highway Department for eight years. Both graduated from Copenhagen Central School and learned to drive trucks and operate heavy machines while working or living on farms. They also both love working on the plow and the peacefulness of their beat with limited vehicle traffic.
Completing their beat, like most beats outside of population centers, takes about three hours.
When five inches of snow hits the ground in an hour, more than 15 inches of snow can be built up by the time Mr. Eisel and Mr. Godlewski start their beat at the beginning again.
On a snowy Friday, Mr. Eisel said he was expecting a 16-hour work day during which he would likely be running the same three-hour beat on Tug Hill roads about five times.
Like most snow plow operators, their “call time” when there is overnight snowfall is between 3 and 3:30 a.m. to start their beat by 3:30 or 4 a.m.
“(There is) a common denominator with all highway departments … Our goal is to have roads at their best condition when the school buses go out in the morning to pick kids up,” Mr. Hunt said. “And so without even communicating with each other, we know the best time to begin our plow routes so we come back to the shop when the buses head out. We don’t really have to sit down and talk about that.”
“And the same thing in the afternoon,” he added. “At 2:30, when those buses start to go back out, we want to have the roads in peak condition.”
Mr. Denise said in order for his team to clear roads for morning traffic by 7 a.m., Lowville’s two plows start their two-hour beats with a 4:30 a.m. call if overnight snowfall accumulates.
“I want people to be able to get out of their driveways, drive down the road to go to work,” he said, adding that his primary concern is not the overtime cost of extra plowing hours. “I think safety is more important. If we have to cut someplace else, well, so be it. At least people will be able to get out at 7, 7:30 in the morning feeling safe on the roads to get to work.”
Disrespect and danger
On Tug Hill, snowmobilers are the most disrespectful drivers and are dangerous, Mr. Eisel said. This is especially true on blind hills or curves.
Some snowmobilers, he said, couldn’t care less.
“They get mad at us for plowing this road,” he said. “(It’s like) they’re from a foreign country, driving on the wrong side of the road.”
He added that some sledders race with three or four sleds side by side across all lanes.
Narrow bridges, flash white-outs from blowing snow and the more-than-occasional deer bounding out of the woods all require vigilance and, on some occasions, quick reflexes.
For plow operators in more populated areas, vehicle drivers can be just as disrespectful and there are a different set of obstacles. Mr. Denise said that in Lowville, parked cars and narrow roads keep plow teams on their toes while Mr. Mahar said mailboxes on populated rural roads require precision moves by drivers.
He admitted that there have been some casualties, but that the town replaces the mailboxes that meet their demise by plow — nothing fancy, he said, but a mailbox nonetheless.
As for all drivers, snow storms are dangerous for plow crews. It’s when their skills are put to the test and when they need to support each other most.
If the snow is blowing or there are white-out conditions, the driver will often look out the side window to keep their place on the road, while the wingman carefully and continuously scans in front of the plow truck for other vehicles or indications that they have strayed from the road.
“But if it gets to the point where you don’t know exactly where you are, I’m stopping. I don’t want to roll it,” Mr. Eisel said.
Roadside reflectors help keep the drivers on track, but they have their limitations.
“We think we put enough out, but when it’s storming and you can’t see, you wish you put a lot more out,” Mr. Godlewski said. “At night when it’s storming out with these (truck) lights, it’s just a wall of white. You can see better in a car than we can up there.”
But when conditions improve and there is snow on the ground to be plowed, forming curling white waves off the edge of the plow wing coming to rest on the side of the road, that’s when Mr. Godlewski loves his job the most.
“Not so much when it’s spotty,” he said.
Technology at work
Being on a plow crew is not easy work, highway superintendents agree, but improving technology has decreased the pressure it used to put on their bodies.
From automatic transmission trucks and the easy-to-use levers that reposition the truck blades, to more comfortable and supportive seats and well-heated cabins, the plowing experience and injury prevention has improved.
Mr. Hunt is harnessing other technology like GPS tracking and truck-mounted cameras that automatically take pictures of road conditions while simultaneously monitoring the amount of sand and salt being deployed to help him figure out the optimum sand and salt needed to keep roads safe and minimize the negative environmental impact and cost to taxpayers.
“I always draw a big triangle. We have traffic safety. We have the environment. And we have financial resources. And we need to be somewhere in the middle of that. Everything we do is bad for the environment. Everything we do costs a lot of money and yet we have the obligation to protect the public when they drive down the roads … you’ve got to balance them all,” Mr. Hunt said.
The uncanny ability of plow drivers to pass by and fill in the front of every person’s driveway moments after they have cleared it is not, according to plow operators and superintendents alike, another offshoot of highway department cooperation or technological advances.
Mr. Mahar said it happens to him, too, but offered a suggestion.
“What we call it when we plow the street is the downside or the upside of a driveway. If people shovel to the downside so the snow comes off the wing it will fill in there where people shoveled … but if they shoveled to the upside, it will push it past their driveway,” he said. “It’s not perfect but it’s a lot less.”
Mr. Godlewski said he doesn’t know anything about it, with a grin, and Mr. Hunt gave a laugh saying: “Yes, we teach them to go fill in driveways.”
“When I get those calls I tell everybody that we’re equal opportunity snow plowers. When we go down the road, we fill in everybody’s driveway, not just yours,” Mr. Hunt said, garnering a chuckle from Mr. Godlewski. “We’re not just picking on you.”
So, it’s not a conspiracy, just part of the dance.
SAFETY TIPS FROM SNOW PLOW OPERATORS:
- Keep your headlights on at all times in the winter so we can see you, even in the day.
- Leave early for appointments or work. In the winter you are likely to end up behind a plow unable to pass.
- Never pass a plow when its left wing blade is out.
- Snowplows overlap the center of the road to prevent snow build up. Stop if you’re nervous instead of going too far off the right shoulder and getting stuck.
- Don’t push or blow snow across or into plowed roads. It can create hazards for plows and their drivers.
- Snowmobilers should stay on the right side of the road when riding on plowed roads.
- Tip from a superintendent: plow operators like cookies and donuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.