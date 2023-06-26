OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg city councilor, who is moving out of the area with her family, officially resigned Monday.
Nichole L. Kennedy, who announced the move last fall, is just over halfway through her second year of her second term on City Council, having been reelected in November 2021. Mrs. Kennedy officially announced her resignation Monday in a statement.
“As of today, Monday June 26th I officially no longer maintain a residence in Ogdensburg. I submit my resignation as a member of the Ogdensburg City Council. I thank you for over 6 years of support and criticism as both of those things have made me a better person and councilor. I am thankful for the faith and trust you placed in me as your City Councilor and will always be grateful for the time I was able the serve,” wrote Mrs. Kennedy.
In an interview last fall, Mrs. Kennedy said that her family will be moving to the Saratoga area and that they were waiting until the end of the 2022-2023 school year before officially making the move.
“As many of you know I announced several months ago that my family and I would be relocating to another area of the state after Gabbie, Owen and Wyatt completed their school year. Bob, Gabbie, Owen, Wyatt and I will always consider Ogdensburg ‘home,’ the people here make Ogdensburg what is truly is. During both of my campaigns for Ogdensburg City Council I stated that ‘Ogdensburg always shows up’ and I still stand by those words,” Mrs. Kennedy stated, “I have met so many wonderful people and made so many friends over my last several years on council. We have bonded over common goals, especially keeping Ogdensburg safe for our residents. I know that my fellow ‘minority’ councilors will continue that fight and I am eagerly waiting, like many of you for the voters to make a change in the November election.” Mrs. Kennedy wrote while many have asked her to fulfill her duties remotely, she states that Ogdensburg “deserve a full time, devoted, and involved councilor. That cannot be done when you are not living in the city you represent.”
“I have always taken great pride in the fact that I have upheld the charter, and fulfilled my duties honorably. I will not change who I am or what I represent, even though I would love to continue to represent the residents of Ogdensburg,” she wrote. Mrs. Kennedy said that when the new council is elected in November she hopes that there will no longer be a majority or minority factions of council and that it will work for “all citizens of Ogdensburg.” She also stated that she will be coming back to Ogdensburg in the near future. “I look forward to coming back ‘home’ for the many events that our community offers and seeing our family and friends. I am anxiously awaiting Ogdensburg to host major fishing tournaments, and art festivals just to name a few as our waterfront projects are gradually coming to a close. These events would be the economic boom that our community so desperately needs,” Mrs. Kennedy wrote, “My family and I are looking forward to our next adventure, and we hope to see you all real soon.”
Now that Mrs. Kennedy has resigned, City Council will now need to begin the process on finding her replacement who would finish out the remainder of her four-year term.
Under C-10 of the city charter, the vacancy committee will be activated. Currently, three people sit on the vacancy committee — Laura Ashley, Doug Loffler, and Mark Knowlton.
It is up to the three members to recommend and present the names of three people who are eligible and willing to serve on the council at least seven days before the City Council meeting that the council intends on taking action to fill the vacancy, according to the charter.
