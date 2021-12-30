OGDENSBURG — About 25 friends and family members gathered at the Dobisky Center Thursday night to watch Daniel E. Skamperle, Michael B. Powers and Nichole L. Kennedy take their oaths of office as city councilors.
The three incumbent councilors knocked off four challengers in the November election. Mr. Powers was the top vote getter with 1,075, followed by Mrs. Kennedy with 1,033 and Mr. Skamperle with 1,004 votes.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone that came today and supported us on the campaign and supports us at our meetings,” Mrs. Kennedy said upon taking her oath. “With everything going on in our local government it is appreciated, and we like to see our citizens being actively involved and we will continue to encourage your feedback.”
Mr. Powers said it’s “a pretty tough time right now in city government.”
“As a team, we will continue to hold the line for the citizens,” he said.
The last election was decisive, Mr. Powers said.
“It is important to lead with integrity, credibility and compassion,” he said. “We stand by those words.”
Mr. Skamperle said it was unusual to have so many people at a swearing-in ceremony.
“This is what democracy looks like,” he said. “I said it on the day we announced (campaigns) and I will say it again. Look at everybody here today.”
Mr. Powers, Mrs. Kennedy and Mr. Skamperle make up what has become known as the minority on the Ogdensburg City Council.
They were all on the City Council when Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, John A. Rishe, William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher took over city hall after the 2019 election.
Mr. Skelly and Mr. Rishe won their seats running as write-ins.
The majority has used its 4-3 advantage to make deep cuts to public safety and other city departments while delivering a 20% tax cut over two years to property owners.
All three minority members agreed that their strength was their ability to work together even when they have different ideas.
“We can do it in a civil manner,” Mrs. Kennedy said.
The next election, in 2023, will see the four seats held by the majority on the ballot.
