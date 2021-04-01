A couple of Norwood-Norfolk Key Club members went to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg on March 19 to present a donation of three Comfort Cubs. Comfort Cubs are weighted bears that can be used in times of trauma. The members thought of the young peoples’ unit there and was hoping that it could bring comfort to them. The members held a Valentines Flower Sale at the Hometown Market and Deli in Norwood to be able to purchase the bears. Pictured are Angela Burke, deputy director of operations; Key Club member Jaden Waite; Key Club adviser Patti Dean; Key Club member Abbie Weems; and Kea Ribley, treatment team leader. Contributed photo
