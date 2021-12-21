Key Club Food drive

The Norwood Norfolk Key Club held an annual food drive at Save-A-Lot in Potsdam. Members Harleigh Fountain, Abbie Weems, Jaden Waite, Emmaleigh Fregoe, James Wilson and Tarron Colbert attended the event. The group collected food for the local food pantry and were able to take cash donations to buy food to donate. The event consisted of three hours and the group enjoyed some hot cocoa and donuts near the end. Submitted photo

POTSDAM —

