OGDENSBURG — Members of the Ogdensburg Free Academy Key Club spent a recent Saturday morning volunteering their time by helping tend the gardens at the Foxwood Mausoleum just outside the city.
“When our members heard that the grounds were being cared for by volunteers who needed help keeping up with the weeding, we decided we ought to help,” OFA Key Club President Anton Skamperle said.
“Our membership is getting ready for another school year. We want to send the message that giving back to your community is a year round commitment — even during the summer.”
Skamperle will be a senior this year and helped ogranized the effort.
He said he hopes parents of OFA high school students will encourage their children to get more involved in their communities by joining the OFA Key Club when school resumes in September.
“The Ogdensburg Key Club has been consistently ranked as one of the top student service organizations in New York state and the nation because our members lead our organization, develop its service program and work together to make it successful,” Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club Advisor Jim Reagen said.
“We partner with our sponsoring Kiwanis Club, the junior high Builders Club and the elementary school’s K-Kids to make a difference for the better in our community.”
