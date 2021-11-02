Polls are open until 9 p.m. today to determine several key races across the north country.
In the city of Watertown, voters will be selecting three City Council members, two to fill a four-year seat and one to fill a vacancy left by the January resignation of former council member Jesse C.P. Roshia.
The previously quiet race has heated up in recent weeks as candidates have sparred over multiple issues and, in some instances, made Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, who is not on the ballot this term, a focus of the election.
For the full-term seat, incumbent Lisa Ruggiero is vying against Benjamin P. Shoen, Clifford Olney III and Michelle Capone. Incumbent Councilman Leonard Spaziani has mounted a write-in campaign. The top two vote-getters will earn a council seat. To fill the remainder of Mr. Roshia’s term, Amy Horton is squaring off against Patrick J. Hickey.
The city of Ogdensburg will also be electing three City Council members. Incumbents Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy are being challenged by five contenders: Esbon “EJ” Worden, Robert Edie, Richard Breen, Ron Lesperance and write-in candidate Dennis Mehaffy.
Three Jefferson County Legislator seats are also being contested. In District 3, incumbent Republican Philip N. Reed is on the ballot against Conservative Gene-Paul Brennan, although Mr. Brennan announced in July that he was suspending his campaign. In District 7, incumbent Republican John D. Peck faces a challenge from Matthew T. Gump, who is running on the Conservative line after losing a Republican primary to Mr. Peck in June. Sara Snide is running a write-in campaign in District 1 against incumbent Robert W. Cantwell III.
In Lewis County’s District 7, incumbent Greg Kulzer is running on the Voice of the People line against Turin Mayor Joshua P. Leviker, who holds the Republican and Conservative lines. In District 10, Democrat Bethany Munn is running against Republican Jeffrey G. Nellenback to represent the towns of Lewis and Leyden.
St. Lawrence County will be electing a Family Court judge. Attorney Andrew S. Moses is running on the Republican and Conservative tickets, while attorney Alexander Lesyk is running on the Democratic and Sensible People party lines. District Attorney Gary Pasqua is running unopposed.
Sackets Harbor and Black River have races for village mayor. In Sackets Harbor, Mark Pacilio, James D. Bray and Alex Morgia are vying for the position, while in Black River David K. Leonard is on the ballot, opposed current Mayor Francis J. Dishaw, who is running as a write-in candidate.
Live results for the Watertown City Council and other results will be posted to nny360.com after 9 p.m.
