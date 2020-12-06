decorating

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, members from the Norwood Norfolk Key Club decorated the Norfolk American Legion. The fence, trees and bushes are lit up by bright, colorful lights. From left are Molly Gardner, Samantha Munson, Sara Miller, Makalya Lashomb and Logan Bradley. Submitted photo
