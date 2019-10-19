CANTON — The Rev. James Galasinski asked the crowds filling the seats at The Unitarian Universalist Church to take two deep breaths before keynote speaker, R. Dwayne Betts, addressed the attendees of the seminar “Justice For All: Crime and Imprisonment in the North Country.”
Those two, relaxing, centering breaths helped settle the assembled group for a riveting tale of incarceration, self-reflection and self-discovery.
Eileen Raymond, coordinator of the event, said she discovered Mr. Betts when he was featured on the PBS News Hour for two nights running in 2016, which led her to read his book.
“This is the guy we want to have here for this conference,” Ms. Raymond said. “He has served time in prison, so he understands that. He has made his way through college and become a lawyer so he brings that administration of justice piece into it. But, even more important, he has always been a poet and a reader. And, as a poet and a reader, he looks at his life experience in a way that he can help us understand what that was like.”
Mr. Betts was 16 when was sent to prison for 8½ years for carjacking. He graduated high school in prison. He has worked in a book store, graduated college, taught poetry, earned a law degree at Yale University, is a national spokesman for Campaign for Youth Justice and authored several award-winning books of prose and poetry.
On Saturday, as part of his address, he read passages from A Question of Freedom: A Memoir of Learning, Survival, and Coming of Age in Prison, his 2009 book that chronicles his years behind bars.
“I was getting ready to learn what it meant to lock your thoughts inside of yourself and survive in a place governed by violence, a place where violence was a cloud of smoke you learned to breathe in or choked on,” he read from the first page of the book.
Mr. Betts also read some of his poetry. He read from his first book of poetry, Shahid Reads His Own Palm, the poem, Ghazal, is written in an Arabic form known as a ghazal that repeats a phrase and rhyme.
“In the hole, guards dream me below the sky above
disturbed, they watch me. I shadow the sky above
My cellmate calls prison the devil’s echo.
I show him god’s first flambeau: the sky above”
Mr. Betts finished his talk with a story about his work helping a man with his parole application.
The man had been denied parole six or seven times and served 22 years in prison, but with Mr. Betts’ help he was released.
“What it tells me is when we tell our stories and we work on how we tell them and we tell them everywhere we’ll all find release.”
The Justice For All: Crime and Imprisonment in the North Country conference was spread out over three days and included sessions with 30 presenters and a poetry slam. The weekend events were underwritten by grants from the Siskind-Moe family, the state Convention of Universalists and the Unitarian Universalist Fund for Social Responsibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.