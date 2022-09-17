KFC foundation donates $10,000 to Renewal House

KFC-Canton employees present a check for $10,000 from the KFC Foundation to Renewal House of St. Lawrence County. From left: David White, founder of White Management Corporation; Ilene Burke, executive director, Renewal House of St. Lawrence County; Brittany Remi, KFC-Canton employee; Jacob Simmons, general manager, KFC-Canton; Joshua “Bubba” Kelley, Above Store Leader, KFC/Taco Bell.

CANTON — The KFC Foundation has granted Renewal House of St. Lawrence County, a domestic violence and sexual assault agency, a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant to make a project on their wish list come true. The organization was nominated by the KFC team at 103 East Main St. in Canton.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the KFC Foundation,” said Ilene Burke, Executive Director of Renewal House in a prepared statement. “We have been working on upgrading our safe house, which offers a safe dwelling to our clients. This grant will help us finish the last of that project, funding the replacement of the aging exterior deck on the house.”

