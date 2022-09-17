KFC foundation donates $10,000 to Renewal House

CANTON — The KFC Foundation has granted Renewal House of St. Lawrence County, a domestic violence and sexual assault agency, a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant to make a project on their wish list come true. The organization was nominated by the KFC team at 103 East Main St. in Canton.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the KFC Foundation,” said Ilene Burke, Executive Director of Renewal House in a prepared statement. “We have been working on upgrading our safe house, which offers a safe dwelling to our clients. This grant will help us finish the last of that project, funding the replacement of the aging exterior deck on the house.”
Kentucky Fried Wishes is a community-based grant program funded by the KFC Foundation that allows team members at KFC restaurants to make a tangible impact on their local communities by nominating non-profit organizations doing meaningful work.
As St. Lawrence County’s domestic violence and sexual assault agency, Renewal House provides a variety of services supporting victims and survivors including: 24-hour crisis intervention; individual and group counseling; safe housing; personal and legal advocacy; and information and referrals. Renewal House also has a campus advocate on all four college campuses throughout the county and manages the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program.
Several members of the KFC-Canton team — General Manager Jacob Simmons, Assistant Manager Donny King, and Vice President of Operations Tawnya Hanson — were excited to put forward the nomination of Renewal House. They had learned about the work of Renewal House through their colleague, Sue Harrison — General Manager of Dunkin’ Canton — who has lived and worked in the area for some time.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.