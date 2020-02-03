CANTON — After a week-long trial and two days of deliberation, the jury in the trial of Ahmed Khalil reached a verdict Monday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Court, resulting in seven convictions and one acquittal.
Mr. Khalil, 37, Potsdam, was found guilty of seven of eight counts for which he was indicted in July: the felonies of first-degree stalking and fourth-degree grand larceny, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree menacing, one count of petit larceny and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was acquitted of one count of petit larceny.
Mr. Khalil faces up to seven years in prison for felony stalking and four years for the grand larceny.
Throughout Monday, the jury requested portions of their charge from acting Judge Kelly S. McKeighan, from Washington County Court, as well as portions of witness testimony to be re-read.
“We got seven of eight convictions, but most importantly, we got convictions on the charges related to a survivor of domestic violence,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said.
Mr. Pasqua said the district attorney’s office is appreciative of the Sheriff’s Department and Clarkson University Safety and Security’s “diligent work” on the case, as well as Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason A. Marx and Assistant District Attorney Alex Nichols for prosecuting.
Mr. Marx requested orders of protection be issued in favor of the victim, all witnesses who participated in the case, as well as Mr. Khalil’s ex-wife, who was not the victim in this case. Excepting the order for the victim, Mr. Dumas objected to those orders of protection. Judge McKeighan told the court he typically does not issue multiple orders of protection and denied the orders for witnesses and Mr. Khalil’s ex-wife.
The six-month order of protection prohibits Mr. Khalil from having contact, including third-party contact, with the victim, and it requires Mr. Khalil to surrender all firearms and other weapons to the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Khalil said his firearms — three were mentioned in witness testimony — were surrendered at the time of his arraignment last year.
Mr. Khalil’s attorney, Peter A. Dumas, told the court his client had said he is afraid of being held in St. Lawrence County jail, as he has filed suit against the Sheriff’s Department, and more specifically, against Deputy John E. Jones. Mr. Dumas emphasized he did not doubt the Sheriff’s Department’s ability to keep Mr. Khalil safe, though he did want to make the court aware of his client’s concerns.
The indictment charges on Aug. 22, 2018, in St. Lawrence County, Mr. Khalil intentionally disabled a phone to prevent a person from calling for assistance from emergency services personnel, restrained a person and struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected that person to physical contact and knowingly caused that person reason to fear death, imminent serious physical injury or physical injury from him.
According to the petit larceny charges, on Aug. 24, 2018, Mr. Khalil twice stole property from somewhere in the county and was accused of stealing a credit or debit card under the grand larceny charge on that same date from somewhere in the county.
Mr. Dumas requested his client continue to be released under probation supervision until his sentencing date, which is scheduled for April 3.
Judge McKeighan denied that request, and Mr. Khalil was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail where he is being held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.