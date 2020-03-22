Kinney Drugs is hiring as it remains open and an essential business during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“So many businesses have been shuttered and employees put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kinney Drugs Vice President of Human Resources Rich McNulty said. “As an essential business, Kinney Drugs will remain open to provide our communities with vital medicines, food and supplies. I really can’t say enough about our employees — especially our store teams — who have been simply amazing through this whole crisis. To support them and meet increased customer demand, Kinney Drugs is hiring for many positions across the company. Some of these positions are temporary, but many offer permanent, full-time and part-time employment. We hope our hiring efforts will come at an opportune time for many of displaced workers.”
The full-time and part-time jobs Kinney are hiring for include pharmacy clerks, retail cashiers and delivery drivers (no experience necessary); pharmacy technicians and retail supervisors (some higher education and/or experience preferred); and nationally certified pharmacy technicians (credentials required and some experienced preferred).
