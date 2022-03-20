GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs has partnered with the state Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project to install self-service medication collection kiosks at 22 of its stores in New York.
North country locations with the new kiosks include Gouverneur (Clinton Street), Lowville, Watertown (Coffeen Street), Potsdam (Maple Street), Malone (Route 11), Lake Placid and Oswego.
Anyone — not just Kinney customers — can use the kiosks to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications.
The kiosks accept prescription and over-the-counter medications for people and pets, including controlled substances. The kiosks are not for disposal of sharps/needles (including EpiPens), medical/biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash, or personal care products.
The installations were completed in time for National Poison Prevention Week, this week. It is dedicated to raising awareness about the American Association of Poison Control Centers and the Poison Help Hotline, 1-800-222-1222.
In 2020, the latest year for which data are available, AAPCC poison centers responded to more than 2 million human exposure cases, 77% of which were unintentional. Approximately 40% of all poisonings involved prescription and/or over-the-counter medications. In addition, 42% of all poisonings involved children younger than 5.
“It is crucially important to dispose of medications properly to prevent diversion into the wrong hands or the environment. As a pharmacy, Kinney Drugs is dedicated to keeping people healthy, and these disposal sites provide an easy, convenient way to safely dispose of unwanted medications,” said Kinney President John Marraffa. “As a pharmacist and father, I wholeheartedly support doing everything we can to help keep everyone — especially children — safe from harm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.