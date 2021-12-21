The Norwood Kiwanis Christmas tree sale was held recently. The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club assisted the Kiwanis at their tree lot at the Hometown Diner in Norwood from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the weekends. But, if anyone wanted a tree before that, they could go inside and the waitresses would help. Abbie Weems, Jaden Waite, Tarron Colbert, Emmaleigh Fregoe and James Wilson, all helped to sell and pack up Christmas trees. The members brushed off every tree after the snow and made sure there was no snow getting into people’s cars. The trees sold out in two weeks. Submitted photo

