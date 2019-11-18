OGDENSBURG – For 26 years the Knights of Columbus have offered a free Thanksgiving dinner to all who ask for it.
More than a meal this is an opportunity for socialization and support.
The preparation is provided by local community volunteers and the food comes through the generosity of the community. Those who are able to make a donation toward this year’s Thanksgiving dinner can mail checks to the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau Council 258. Attention: Chairperson Bill Taylor, 721 Hasbrouck St., Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.
Volunteers will be setting up and decorating on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. for those that would like to help.
Call the clubhouse at 315-393-7990 for reservations or take-outs. If there is no answer leave name and number for a return call.
All monetary donations and desserts are appreciated.
