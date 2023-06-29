RUSSELL — The Knox Memorial Alumni Association will hold its annual dinner for the alumni and staff of Knox Memorial Central School on July 15.
The deadline for reserving seats is soon and those who wish to attend, should mail their reservation and money to: KMAA, P.O. Box 528, Russell, NY 13684, as soon as possible.
The dinner will be held at the Best Western in Canton. The cost is $40 per person to reserve a seat. Social hour starts at 3:30 p.m. For information contact call 315-386-3608 or email susanne265@gmail.com.
Anyone from Russell who graduated between 1987-1989 are also welcome.
