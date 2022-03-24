MASSENA — A Carthage man who’s seeking the Republican nomination for Congress made the village of Massena one of his stops in his introductory tour of New York’s 21st Congressional District.
“Most of you don’t know me. I am running for U.S. Congress against Elise Stefanik for the Republican nomination,” Lonnie W. Koons told village trustees.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has represented NY-21 since 2015.
Mr. Koons, who describes himself as “a blue-collar American for blue-collar America,” said he is touring the district “to hear the needs and concerns of the communities as much as I can.”
A truck driver by trade, he said he doesn’t have the money that Rep. Stefanik has, but he does have the drive.
“I don’t have $10 million like Ms. Stefanik,” he said, adding that he’s trying to show that’s not necessary to represent the people.
He outlines his goals on his website, www.bluecollarpolitics.net.
“The biggest thing I tell everybody is I built my website myself. Everything on there is my words and not some party rhetoric,” he said.
Mr. Koons said he’s trying to find solutions to issues, and has reached out to police and fire departments, as well as emergency medical responders to see what their needs are.
“I’m a retired soldier who drives a semi-truck now. There are certain things I can talk about, but there are a lot of things that I’m not a subject-matter expert on,” he said.
He details his background on his website, serving as an airborne infantryman for 20 years at various U.S. Army locations, “as well as leading soldiers in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan. I am not a hero, I did my job, trained my soldiers and did my best to get them home safely.”
Following his military retirement, Mr. Koons said he began a career as a professional driver and driver trainer, delivering for a dedicated account for Family Dollar in Rome. He now works for R.B. Humphreys, Rome, “and they fully support my adventure into politics,” he said.
“I believe that most constituents do not trust their elected officials. I want to bring (back) trust and respect to politicians which can only be done by upholding the principles of a good person. Many politicians are in office for long periods of time and accumulate massive wealth while never accomplishing what their districts need or want; the whole reason they are elected to office. Too many politicians are worried about personal gain, hidden agendas or ‘party’ politics and have forgotten the people they represent,” he said on his website.
“I refuse to run a campaign of mudslinging. I will only discuss pertinent topics causally related to the campaign. I will back up my platform by providing proof that I have stood up for the north country populace,” he said.
