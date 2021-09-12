Kramer named new president and CEO of Adirondack Health

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Acting Chief Executive Officer Aaron Kramer was confirmed as the permanent president and CEO of Adirondack Health.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve this organization, which provides a crucial service to our communities,” he said. “The support I’ve received from my colleagues has been incredible and I’m looking forward to working with them to further the innovative work done here every day.”
Kramer was previously Adirondack Health’s chief operating officer. He succeeds Sylvia Getman, who served as president and CEO for five years until her retirement in July.
Adirondack Health Board Chair Susan Delehanty said that after a national executive search, Kramer rose to the top of the candidate list, and the input from interview groups confirmed that he was the best candidate to lead Adirondack Health into the future.
“He has grown into the type of leader we need, a collaborative executive with the talent and commitment to lead us through the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Delehanty said.
Kramer is among the leaders who have helped navigate Adirondack Health’s way during the uncertainties of the pandemic, and Delehanty said she’s confident in his ability to lead the organization as the COVID-19 virus remains a threat.
“Aaron is always looking to the future to see what opportunities are available for Adirondack Health to enhance our healthcare system and the healthcare experience for our community,” she said.
Kramer joined Adirondack Health in September 2015 as the assistant vice president of information systems. He was appointed chief information officer in 2016, assistant vice president of operations in 2018, and chief operating officer in 2019. He has previously been recognized as one of Becker’s Top Community Hospital CIOs to Know.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Susquehanna University and a master’s degree in information systems management from Marist College.
He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a certified healthcare CIO by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
He and his wife Amy live in Saranac Lake with their children Lily, 10, and Noah, 8.
