POTSDAM — Following a national search, Dr. Kate Krueger has been appointed director of the Clarkson Honors Program and professor of literature at Clarkson University, effective August 2, 2021. Krueger is currently the Director of Honors for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Clarkson’s Honors Program is an intensive four-year curriculum for exceptionally talented students. The University admits only 60 new students to the Honors Program each year.
“Krueger’s strong strategic leadership and her dedication and commitment to the honors educational experience make her a truly wonderful fit for our University and the Honors Program, ” Provost Robyn Hannigan shared.
Born and raised in Minnesota, Krueger received her PhD in English from the University of Iowa in 2009. After teaching for one year as a Visiting Assistant Professor at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, MN, she spent the next ten years as an Assistant and Associate Professor of English at Arkansas State University, where she also served for several years as the Coordinator of Women and Gender Studies and as Assistant Chair of the Department of English, Philosophy, and World Languages.
Krueger’s research focuses on gender, sexuality, and the short story in British Literature of the Victorian and Modernist period. She is the author of British Women Writers and the Short Story, 1850-1930: Reclaiming Social Space (2014) and has published articles with Victorian Periodicals Review, Women’s Writing, English Literature in Transition 1880-1920, and the Journal of the Short Story in English. She most recently contributed a chapter on “Decadence, Parody, and New Women’s Writing” in Decadence and Literature published by Cambridge University Press in 2019.
She has earned numerous awards throughout her career, including the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees Faculty Achievement Award for Advising in 2018, Honors Professor of the Year from Arkansas State University in 2014, The Arkansas State University Office of Diversity Friend of Diversity Award in 2013, and the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees Faculty Achievement Award for Teaching in 2011, among others.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Clarkson University where I can put my passion for Honors, teaching, and research to work helping the amazing students at Clarkson reach their potential. I’m looking forward to partnering with the outstanding faculty and staff at Clarkson to contribute to Clarkson’s mission of innovation and real-world problem-solving. The Clarkson community has extended me a warm welcome, and I am very excited to call Potsdam and Clarkson University home.”
She spends her free time exploring parks and forests with her partner and child, seeking out the best local pastries, and, whenever possible, reading a good book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.