MASSENA — Organized labor will show its solidarity in its annual fashion on Monday, by participating in the 39th Labor Day Solidarity Parade in Massena.
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. in the Center and Willow street area and marches to the Harte Haven Shopping Center before finishing at Springs Park, where union members, their families and guests enjoy a picnic.
Parade watchers will see everything from floats and school buses, to emergency vehicles and musicians. Judges will be sitting in front of the Massena Town Hall looking for the best entries in the parade.
Along the way, there will be plenty of marchers representing organized labor from throughout the region.
“I understand some people are coming from Plattsburgh and Syracuse,” said Ronald P. McDougall, who co-chairs the Solidarity Parade Committee with Randy Woodside, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2032.
Roberta Reardon, the state Department of Labor commissioner, is expected to be back for the third consecutive year.
This year’s theme is “Union Strong,” and Mr. McDougall said unions were in the spotlight these days in Massena.
“It’s a labor political parade. There are important things going on right now,” he said.
United Steelworkers ratified a new contract with Arconic on June 28, and the announced Friday morning that they reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa after resuming negotiations in mid-July.
Also, Civil Service Employees Association and New York State Nurses Association members at Massena Memorial Hospital will face some changes as the community prepares to determine whether the hospital’s assets will be sold to St. Lawrence Health System when they head to the polls on Nov. 5.
He said he expects the hospital’s unions will likely start a new campaign on Monday to encourage the community to support the sale to St. Lawrence Health System.
“The ‘Yes’ campaign for the vote starts on Monday,” he said.
The picnic at Springs Park will include food and beverages, but there’s also a focus on the family.
“We’ll have bouncy houses again this year and ice cream. There are things for adults, but we’re concentrating on family. There’s something for everybody. Various sports teams will be helping us,” Mr. McDougall said.
Parade donation tickets to benefit future parades will be available, with a grand prize of $10,000 cash, second prize of $5,000, third prize of $1,000, fourth prize of $500, fifth prize of $400, sixth prize of $300, seventh prize of $200 and eighth prize of $100. Tickets are $10 or $13 Canadian, and the winner will be announced at Springs Park on Monday.
The Solidarity Parade was started by Roger B. Clough, former business manager for the IBEW Local 2032, and Stephan R. Matzan, former president of United Auto Workers Local 465, and it has been a Labor Day tradition in Massena since then.
