GOUVERNEUR — The Executive Committee of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council met recently at Mullin’s Restaurant in Gouverneur to endorse candidates seeking St. Lawrence Countywide elected office in November. The following Candidates were endorsed:
Nicole Duvé for St. Lawrence County Court Judge
Nicole Duvé has extensive experience in County Court, having been twice elected St. Lawrence County District Attorney and having served as the Principal Law Clerk to Judge Jerome Richards. This is experience that her opponent, through his own admission, simply does not have. While it should be a requirement for serving as the County Court Judge, her opponent has never tried a case in St. Lawrence County Court.
Nicole has demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to our Brothers and Sisters in law enforcement. She has been endorsed by the New York State Investigators Association, the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, the Canton Police Association and several other local unions. She has been endorsed by three former Judges in bipartisan fashion. She has the support of those who understand how important experience is in serving as County Judge.
One of the issues that remains of paramount importance to our members when voting for political candidates is that they demonstrate a commitment to defending the Second Amendment rights of county residents. A handgun owner herself, Nicole has demonstrated the commitment that our members are looking for through her words and her actions.
The Executive Committee of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council is proud to unanimously endorse Nicole Duvé in her campaign to become our next St. Lawrence County Court Judge.
Renee Cole for St. Lawrence County Treasurer
Renee Cole is seeking re-election as the St. Lawrence County Treasurer. Given her effectiveness as County Treasurer, she is running unopposed this November. While unopposed, her candidacy is still worthy of endorsement as she has led a complete transformation of one of the county’s most important offices and has rectified the mismanagement that had plagued the office in the past.
The Executive Committee of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council is proud to unanimously endorse Renee Cole in her campaign to continue as our St. Lawrence County Treasurer.
Labor Council President Ronald McDougall was pleased with the choices made by the Executive Committee.
“Nicole and Renee have proven track records and long lists of accomplishments as governmental department heads”, McDougall said. In the race for St. Lawrence County Court Judge, he added, “our Brothers and Sisters in law enforcement are as important in our communities today as they have ever been. Their front-line experience in working with prosecutors and candidates for County Court Judge matters. Nicole has worn a badge just like each one of them have and we should take their experience in working with her seriously. The Labor community, and the St. Lawrence County community at large, should take note of their recommendations and elect Nicole Duvé to serve as the next St. Lawrence County Court Judge.”
