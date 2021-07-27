MASSENA — A project that has been in the works for several years will still be in the works for some time to come.
Planning for the East Massena Consolidated Water District has been put on hold because materials needed for the project are either unavailable or are beyond what had been budgeted.
“The water line is on hold for the same reasons that every construction job has been put on hold. It’s been very difficult to get some of the materials,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
One material in particular that’s difficult to find is copper for the copper laterals they were going to use to replace damaged lines leading to the houses. He said they likely would not be able to get those materials until late fall, which would have been the end of the construction season.
“The other reason is the expense. All of the materials obviously have gone up in price,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
He said they could have used PVC pipe on the main water pipes again, but since the work is in the village’s maintenance area, village officials are requiring them to use ductile iron. That, too, is in demand, he said.
“So we put that on hold,” he said.
Also, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said, bids came in over the budget.
“The choices would have been to either do less or seek further financing, which would have taken another couple of years,” or put the project on hold, he said.
He said the project would be put out to bid again in the spring, with prices hopefully coming within the town’s budget.
Town officials had agreed in January to move forward with the project to replace deteriorated water main lines, which had been in discussion since 2017. Following a public hearing in January, board members adopted a resolution to authorize the preparation of plans, specifications, estimate contract and bid work for the project.
Members also approved a resolution to adopt a serial bond and bond anticipation note. The project is estimated at no more than $4 million, and the estimated cost to the average residential user in the district will be an additional $433.62 per year. The project covers deteriorating water lines in the vicinity of Racquette, Haverstock, Trippany and Smith roads and state Route 131 near the former Walmart and Aldi site in the town of Massena.
A March 22, 2019 preliminary engineering report that was revised on Aug. 15, 2019 had been prepared by Aaron B. Jarvis of Tisdale Associates. Based on that report, the work will include the replacement of approximately 28,700 linear feet of ductile iron pipe, inline water valves, fire hydrant assemblies, corporation and curb stops, copper service lines and appurtenances, including roadway, lawn and sidewalk repairs associated with the replacement work.
The discussion about replacing the water line dates back to 2017. Officials said in 2017 that they intended to address the issue, but couldn’t do that until funding became available. The project had not been funded through two rounds of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
But the problem dates back farther. The original plans to replace the water lines had been approved in 1999 and work was done in the 2000 and 2001 timeframe. However, town officials said, work wasn’t done correctly in the first place and the line deteriorated after 10 to 12 years, when it should have lasted 40 years or longer. Because of the amount of time that elapsed since it was done, the statute of limitations to take action against the contractor had expired.
