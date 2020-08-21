POTSDAM — In a Facebook post Thursday, the Potsdam Recreation Department officially announced it would be closing Sandstoner and Postwood beaches due to a lack of staffing.
“Originally, we were looking at a timeframe to keep beaches open through Labor Day. As of today, I already lost four members of staff that are getting ready to go back to college,” Recreation Director Trey Smutz told the village Board of Trustees on Monday.
At that point, Mr. Smutz had indicated he would try to keep the beaches open until Aug. 23, but Postwood Beach in Hannawa Falls shuttered Thursday, and Sandstoner Beach will close at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Although we regret to share this unfavorable news, we want to thank everyone who visited our beaches while open this season and look forward to seeing you at the beach next summer!” the Facebook post announcing the closures said.
This year, the beaches didn’t open until July as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders kept them closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
