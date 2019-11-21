CANTON — Ten businesses along Canton’s Main and Park streets will be open for shopping and dining for Ladies Night Out in Canton, tonight, most from 5-8 p.m.
The casual, grassroots event was created as a partnership between the business owners, who all happen to be women. As the holiday shopping season kicks into full gear, the event is to let people know that there are several shopping opportunities in Canton now and to stress the importance of shopping local first.
A shift in 10 percent of holiday shopping to local establishments can make a huge difference in the local economy.
The night will feature, door prizes, deals, samples and holiday cheer will. Participating businesses are The Pear Tree, Luna Boutique, Nature’s Storehouse, Flying Lotus Yoga Center and Juice Bar, Nola’s General Store, Shandelle & Co., Glow Skincare and Spa, The Yoga Loft, Little Italy and Grasse River Outfitters. Riverside Liquor will also be offering samples.
Details on each shop or restaurant can be found on their own facebook event page. A ‘Guys Night Out in Canton’ is tentatively planned for Dec. 19.
