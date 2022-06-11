CANTON — Inside the St. Lawrence County Courthouse on Friday afternoon, Michelle H. Ladouceur was sworn in as Surrogate Court judge on an interim basis.
Her appointment follows the retirement of Judge John F. Richey in February.
State Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley presided over the swearing-in.
“I want to thank everybody for being here today, especially Judge Farley for doing the honors, and I especially want to thank my husband and son for their support and all that they tolerate,” Judge Ladouceur said after the ceremony. “7½ years ago I watched as Judge Richey was sworn in, and he said to be a good judge you need to have learned from good judges, and I have had that privilege.”
She said she’s “truly honored” to have been chosen for the position, and the best part of it is that it “ensures the residents of this county are going to have a full-time surrogate judge between now and the end of the year.”
Judge Richey’s retirement will be officially filled by the election in November, which Judge Ladouceur hopes to win.
“I am still running and need support in November,” she said.
She will be challenged by Nicholas Pignone, the associate court attorney for St. Lawrence County Family Court.
Judge Ladouceur spent the last seven years as principal court attorney to Judge Richey. Before that, she spent 15 years in private practice at Capello, Linden & Ladouceur, Potsdam.
Judge Ladouceur said the application for this interim appointment required 10 years of attorney experience as well as residency in St. Lawrence County.
She then had to interview with the Judicial Screening Committee, then was nominated by the governor, and then had to appear before the state Senate Judiciary Committee.
On June 3, that 63-member committee unanimously appointed her.
After Ms. Ladouceur was sworn in, a crowd of family, friends and colleagues gathered outside the courthouse for pictures.
A surrogate judge deals with the affairs of a decedent, or a person who has died.
