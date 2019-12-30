With the shipping season wrapping up Tuesday, the international group that manages outflows from Lake Ontario plans to raise them to help reduce high water levels.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced Monday it plans to raise outflows from the lake and the St. Lawrence River through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario “as much as possible” starting Tuesday, the end of the shipping season for the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Outflows could increase as much as 10 percent, or from 8,850- to 10,000-cubic-meters-per-second, in the coming days. The height and ice conditions of the river, however, will determine how high the board can raise outflows, according to the board’s written announcement.
“Water levels downstream of the Moses-Saunders Dam, including around the Montreal area, are expected to rise, but will be monitored closely to ensure they are maintained below flood levels,” the board’s statement said.
Lake Ontario, which typically correlates with the upper St. Lawrence River in terms of water levels, is about a foot-and-a-half above its historic average height for this time of year. With water levels having remained above normal throughout the past several months, and the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers predicting they will most likely stay high for the foreseeable future, some fear the waters will wreak similar havoc next year.
In an effort to lower the height of the lake and river as much as possible, the agency that oversees the board, the International Joint Commission, in November allowed the board keep deviating from outflow regulations in Plan 2014 until June 2020. The leeway has been in effect since last May, but extending it will allow the board to, when possible, raise outflows at times Plan 2014 would typically not permit.
“The first of these opportunities is expected at the start of January,” the board wrote.
The board reduced outflows earlier this month to help reduce the risk of ice jams on the St. Lawrence River by forming an ice cover Beauharnois Canal in Quebec. Milder temperatures, however, allowed the ice cover to melt, and therefore, outflows can once again rise.
“Ice formation will likely resume during the next cold spell, but the timing is uncertain,” the board wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.