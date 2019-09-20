WATERTOWN — Regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels say outflows from the system will be maintained at seasonal record highs for the foreseeable future.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River board said in a statement Friday that outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, are currently at the highest rate they have ever been for this time of year, dating back to at least 1900.
Outflows have been at sustained record levels for the entirety of the summer in an attempt to mitigate record-high water levels spilling into Lake Ontario over an eight-month period between November through June. Problems were exacerbated in May when record flows from the Ottawa River entered the lower St. Lawrence River, causing flooding in the Montreal area and elsewhere in Quebec. The board was forced to reduce outflows from Lake Ontario during that period to provide relief to the Montreal area.
Lake Ontario levels as of Thursday were at 246.75 feet, which is still about a foot and a half above long-term average for this point in the year. It is, however, down more than two feet from its record-high level of 249.08 feet set on June 6.
Outflows as of Thursday were at 9,530-cubic-meters-per-second, whereas historical average outflows for this time of year are 7,090-cubic-meters-per-second. Outflows reached a maximum sustained record outflow for any time of year on June 14 at 10,400-cubic-meters-per-second and remained there until Aug. 20, when the board cut them back to help reduce cross-currents and erosion. As Lake Ontario’s level drops, St. Lawrence River velocities increase as the same volume of water passes through a lower and narrower river, according to the board, making it necessary to reduce outflows in order to manage the dangerous currents.
Given these safety concerns, the board said outflows will “remain at the maximum rate possible given shoreline property owner’s interests and safety considerations” for the foreseeable future. The board indicated that, even though flood concerns have diminished, it recognizes that levels remain high for this time of year.
“It will take time — even with well above average outflows — for the water levels to go down as inflows from Lake Erie continue to be well above average. Water levels are primarily driven by water supplies, not by the outflows,” the board said in its statement.
