CANTON — Camp founder and director Mike McGlynn was pulled in a thousand different directions on a Friday afternoon at Lee Hall on the campus of St. Lawrence University.
It was the last full day of the Lake Placid Soccer Center camp at SLU on July 29, after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even with the distractions of the last day, the veteran coach couldn’t help but talk soccer for a few minutes.
The camp teaches the Coerver method of soccer coaching, Mr. McGlynn said.
“We used to have coaches bring 22 players out to the field and have one ball,” he said.
The Coerver method, pioneered by Dutch coach Wiel Coerver, is based on teaching players different moves and techniques and reinforcing those through repetition, he said.
“Now a coach brings 22 players and 22 balls onto the field,” Mr. McGlynn said.
Athletes attending this year’s camp received instruction from Nenad “Ziggy” Zigante, an accomplished coach and former all-star goalkeeper for the Wichita Wings of the Major Indoor Soccer League.
Mr. Zigante was born in the former Yugoslavia and has been involved with the Croatian national team.
He coached at Cornell University and for the San Jose Clash of Major League Soccer.
Mr. Zigante is a regular at the camp.
“I was still a professional player when they brought me to my first camp.” Mr. Zigante said.
The game has changed since his playing days, especially for goalkeepers.
When he was a pro, a ball kicked back to the keeper could be picked up. Now, the keepers aren’t permitted to pick up a ball sent to them from a teammate and must be better with their feet.
He said the American system of soccer is not the best for developing players.
Because of the size of the Lake Placid camp, he said they will find more than a few good prospects.
“The problem is, when they go back, which environment will they be in?” he said.
Club teams and college teams in the U.S. are too focused on winning to develop players, he said.
Parents want to see their kids playing on winning teams and coaches lose their jobs if they don’t pile up enough wins.
If a club team is winning all its games 10-0, they are not learning anything.
Paul Smallwood, from the United Kingdom and another coach at the camp, agreed.
College coaches are recruiting players from abroad, Mr. Smallwood said, when there is immense, if undeveloped, talent in the United States.
“The coach keeps his job if they win,” Mr. Smallwood said.
There were six coaches at the camp with ties to Croatia.
Helenna Hercigonja-Moulton was born in Los Angeles and raised in Miami.
Ms. Hercigonja-Moulton has a Jamaican parent and a Croatian parent. She has been living in Croatia since she was 18. She played defense for Croatia at the U-19 level, and went on to play for the senior Croatia national team, making over 20 appearances.
Ms. Hercigonja-Moulton is an adherent of the Coerver method.
“This is the most fun way to learn technique,” she said. “It is interesting for the players.”
The Coerver method is very detail-oriented and is designed to improve players’ performances, she said.
“They have the reps to fix their form,” she said.
Everything the method teaches is designed to help players be effective for games, she said.
“I love developing players and Coerver is just for that,” Ms. Hercigonja-Moulton said.
Working with the other Croatian coaches at the camp has been a fun experience, she added.
For some of them, it is their first time in the U.S.
Mr. McGlynn said he was very happy to be back at St. Lawrence after the COVID-19 hiatus.
“The world-class dining facilities and 24/7 campus security makes for a great camp experience.” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.