POTSDAM — Village trustees have heard from landlords who claim the current system for billing water and sewer, involving equivalent dwelling units, is making them pay too much.
The village started the EDU system, which was developed by the Development Authority of the North Country, in 2018. It bills property owners for fixed costs of water and sewer. The system bills one EDU per apartment, 120 gallons per day. It considers a studio apartment with one tenant the same as a single-family dwelling.
The village is in the process of reevaluating the EDU process with DANC.
“This proposal is being developed, and once finalized will contain the scope of services and level of effort required to complete the reevaluation,” DANC Executive Director Carl E. Farone said in an email.
Bryan Wolofsky, of Montreal, who owns Swan Landing and Meadow East apartments in Potsdam, emphatically spoke during the public comment period of the village’s June 21 meeting and said the system isn’t working. He has an ongoing lawsuit against the village over billing issues.
He claims the EDU system is charging landlords so much that Potsdam will turn into “a village of slumlords.”
“Meadow East … was assigned 100 EDUs, therefore a fixed cost of $8,000 every quarter, and yet every quarter the consumption is exactly what it was before you changed the law,” Mr. Wolofsky said. “If you divided the total consumption at Meadow East by 120 gallons per day, you would have every quarter somewhere between 44 and 53 EDUs, which is precisely what I should be charged.”
Lynzie S. Schulte, who owns 51 to 57 Market St., said the “first step” to ensuring sustainable housing in the village is “fixing how those (EDU) costs are allocated.” Her property includes her cafe, Foster the Plant, three other commercial sites and 13 apartments, seven of which are affordable housing units.
She says 50% of her rental income is going to the fixed water and sewer costs.
“These costs will require increased rental rates, which I can only do for six of those units,” she said.
She also noted that 14% of her rent from the affordable housing apartments is going to water and sewer bills.
“I can’t raise affordable housing rates much to cover that,” she said.
Following public comment, the board took no formal action on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.