College gets $2.3M for child care center

With help from family members, August 24, returning students move into SUNY Canton’s Rushton dormitory. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

The projected budget deficits three north country SUNY colleges are facing this fiscal year has left many local leaders and officials concerned about the future viability of the institutions.

SUNY Plattsburgh is looking at a projected budget deficit of $7.8 million, while both SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton are each projected to have a budget deficit of $5.5 million.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.