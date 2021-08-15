OGDENSBURG — A large family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home along Hasbrouck Street on Saturday evening.
The Broissoit family, with two adults and 11 children — ranging in age from 4 to 15 — were the residents of the home.
Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency assistance to the family, according to a news release.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance to the family, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing.
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie said Sunday morning that 11 people were living inside the Hasbrouck Street home.
He confirmed no injuries were reported, but they believe one or two cats may have died in the fire.
According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 Facebook page, city police patrols reported smoke coming from the house at 329 Hasbrouck St. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the union, crews from the city fire department departed immediately from their station on Ford Street and called for mutual aid from the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department.
When the first Ogdensburg crew arrived, Captain Jason Brunet called for all off-duty personnel, and for the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department to stand by at the Ogdensburg fire station.
As the initial crew of four went to work, the fire flashed and rapidly grew.
“The four members have their hands full as the captain made his 360, the pump operator was securing a water supply and the two firefighters were stretching on the fire,” the union’s Facebook post reads.
The two firefighters were able to knock down a majority of the flames and off-duty personnel began to show up and assist in battling the blaze. The captain then reissued a request for aid from Heuvelton, as well as Morristown and Lisbon fire departments.
“Once more off-duty and mutual aid arrived, a major overhaul of the involved area began opening up multiple hot spots,” the union’s post stated.
The fire was under control within 45 minutes, and entirely out in 120 minutes, according to the union.
Mr. Jellie said they believe the cause of the fire was an electrical overload.
The union thanked the Heuvelton, Morristown, Lisbon and Waddington fire departments for their assistance, as well as the city police department, National Grid, Liberty Utilities and the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services.
Ogdensburg Journal editor Matt Curatolo contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.