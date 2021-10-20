CANTON — Lashanna N. Charlton, 39, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday morning in St. Lawrence County Court on allegations that she murdered her teenaged daughter, Treyanna N. Summerville.
Charlton was represented by attorney Melissa K. Swartz of Cambareri & Brenneck, Syracuse.
Charlton is scheduled to reappear in court at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, for pre-trial litigation. Ms. Swartz said pre-trial litigation allows prosecutors to go forward with the case.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua announced at the arraignment that he will be filing a certificate of compliance, indicating readiness for trial.
At the arraignment, the judge decided to leave the $50,000 bond unchanged, which Ms. Charlton posted at her initial manslaughter arraignment in Gouverneur Town Court last year.
Charlton is charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.
The counts relate to the death of Treyanna N. Summerville, the 18-year-old Gouverneur Central School student who was found dead at her home on June 22, 2020.
Charlton allegedly subjected Treyanna to “prolonged physical abuse” between June 16 and 22, 2020, and struck her knee with a hammer, causing an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in County Court Sept. 30.
During that time, the indictment further alleges Charlton did not provide Treyanna with adequate nutrition and that she administered large doses of diphenhydramine to her, causing intoxication.
Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine with sedative properties and is the active ingredient in Benadryl among many other over-the-counter medications.
The murder and manslaughter counts in the indictment describe the entirety of Charlton’s conduct as the cause of Treyanna’s death.
