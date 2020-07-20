GOUVERNEUR — The People of the state of New York v. Lashanna N. Charlton has moved out of Gouverneur Town Court and into St. Lawrence County Court this week.
At the request of Mrs. Charlton’s attorney, Melissa K. Swartz, Syracuse, the matter has been taken up by county court, the district attorney’s office said Monday morning.
Following her arrest last week, Mrs. Charlton, 38, was scheduled to appear in Gouverneur Monday morning for a preliminary hearing, which was waived. She is charged with second-degree manslaughter as a principal in connection with her daughter Treyanna N. Summerville’s death, which was reported June 22.
Mrs. Charlton was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court on Wednesday morning after voluntarily turning herself in to state police, and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
She was released on bond Thursday afternoon.
A rallied group gathered outside Gouverneur Town Court shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, when the hearing was initially set to take place, prepared to demand justice for Ms. Summerville.
Though the group became aware of the waived hearing, their calls for justice continued.
Mrs. Charlton’s 13-year-old daughter is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ms. Summerville’s death. Responders found Ms. Summerville inside her home, 135 Rowley St., Gouverneur, where she lived with Mrs. Charlton and her 13-year-old half sister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.