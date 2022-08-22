NORWOOD — Norwood Beach will host the third and final Beach Duathlon of the 2022 season on Tuesday. Registration is at the beach starting at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event. Registration cost is $15.
People can compete as individuals or as a team.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
NORWOOD — Norwood Beach will host the third and final Beach Duathlon of the 2022 season on Tuesday. Registration is at the beach starting at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event. Registration cost is $15.
People can compete as individuals or as a team.
All participants are required to sign a waiver prior to the event. Those under 18 must have a parent’s or guardian’s signature. All cyclists must wear a helmet.
More info: 315-353-9965.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.