The Office for the Aging is sponsoring a last call for Farmers Market coupons for the season. If you have not already received a coupon booklet, please see the schedule below for a list of when they will be handing out coupons at a location near you.
For more information, please call 315-386-4730.
The schedule is subject to change based on coupon availability.
If you need a ride to a distribution site, please call Public Transportation at 315-386-2600.
Rules and procedures for all locations: Unvaccinated attendees must wear a mask; socially distance six feet from others; bring your own pen for sanitation purposes; only one coupon booklet per eligible senior in each household while quantities last; and the eligible senior must sign up in person (an eligible Health Care Proxy or Power of Attorney with proper paperwork can sign for the coupons).
Farmers Market Coupon eligibility requirements include the following: Must be age 60 or above and monthly income is at/or below 185% of federal poverty level or $1,986/one person-household, $2,686/two-person household, $3,386/three-person household or $4,085/four-person household.
The schedule for booklet distribution:
Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Drive through distribution at the Human Services Building back parking lot, 80 State Highway 310, Canton;
Aug. 4 from 2 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. — St. Lawrence County Fair — Fairgrounds/OFA Booth;
Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds/OFA Booth;
Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth;
Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds/OFA Booth;
Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds/OFA Booth;
Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Ogdensburg Farmers Market; and
Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Canton Farmers Market.
