CANTON — Canton residents have one last chance to hear from Joule Community Power on its Community Choice Aggregation offer.
The meeting will be held over Zoom at 7:30 p.m. March 8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with snow. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low near 30F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 11:12 am
CANTON — Canton residents have one last chance to hear from Joule Community Power on its Community Choice Aggregation offer.
The meeting will be held over Zoom at 7:30 p.m. March 8.
Community Choice Aggregation allows participating local governments to procure energy supply services and distribute energy resources to eligible customers. These customers can opt out of the procurement while maintaining transmission and distribution services from the existing distribution utility.
If the village board agrees to follow the plan, most Canton residential electricity customers will be automatically enrolled.
Residents will still get billed through National Grid, but the power will come through a source contracted with Joule Community Power.
Residents can opt out and opt in and any time with no charge, according to Joule.
“The basic timeline is the public education will go to March. An RFP (request for proposals) will go out in March for finding an energy source,” Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm said in January. “Then there will be pricing negotiation and figuring out the best possible deal for our energy. That goes to the end of April or early May. In June, a letter will go out to all village residents letting them know about the whole operation and their options.”
Community Choice Aggregation contracts are typically for 24 months and are locked in at a negotiated price. Joule has said those rates can be 10% lower than those for customers not in the program. Residential customers will be limited to residential customers and small businesses. Large utility users will not be eligible.
Residential customers who are Home Energy Assistance Program recipients and those with blocks or freezes on their accounts will also be excluded.
A link to the meeting can be found at Cantonny.gov, and more information can be found at joulecommunitypower.com/cantonvillage.
The aim is to start getting power from a renewable source, through Joule, in August, Mr. Proemm said.
The town of Potsdam is considering Community Choice Aggregation with Joule Community Power as well and is on the same timeline as Canton.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor
Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.